37 pictures showcasing stunning classic cars at Morecambe’s Vintage by the Sea

By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:49 BST
The Classic Car Show returned to Morecambe as part of Vintage by the Sea festival, showcasing a handpicked selection of stunning vintage vehicles with the backdrop of the iconic Midland Hotel.

Visitors were taken on a journey through truly vintage automotive design.

And not to be forgotten, Vintage by the Sea awarded the most prestigious vehicle with the Classic Car Best in Show prize.

-

1. Classic Car Show in Morecambe

- Photo: Matilda Walden

Photo Sales
-

2. Classic Car Show in Morecambe

- Photo: Matilda Walden

Photo Sales
-

3. Classic Car Show in Morecambe

- Photo: Matilda Walden

Photo Sales
-

4. Classic Car Show in Morecambe

- Photo: Matilda Walden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:VintageMorecambeMidland Hotel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.