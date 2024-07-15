The main attraction was the amazingly realistic dinosaurs roaming freely around Lancaster city centre.
The weekend saw a packed programme of dinosaur appearances, fossil handling, talks, shows, dino crafts, Dino Marketplace and so much more.
Dino Fest marks Lancaster’s prehistoric links as the home of Sir Richard Owen – the man who came up with the word ‘dinosaur’.
Enjoy our selection of photos from across the weekend by Joshua Brandwood.
