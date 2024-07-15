37 pictures as Lancaster's Dino Fest 2024 is roaring success

By Michelle Blade
Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:02 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 11:02 BST
Thousands of people young and old flocked to Lancaster city centre at the weekend to enjoy the ever-popular Dino Fest.

The main attraction was the amazingly realistic dinosaurs roaming freely around Lancaster city centre.

The weekend saw a packed programme of dinosaur appearances, fossil handling, talks, shows, dino crafts, Dino Marketplace and so much more.

Dino Fest marks Lancaster’s prehistoric links as the home of Sir Richard Owen – the man who came up with the word ‘dinosaur’.

Enjoy our selection of photos from across the weekend by Joshua Brandwood.

-

1. Dino Fest 2024

- Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Photo Sales
-

2. Dino Fest 2024

- Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Photo Sales
-

3. Dino Fest 2024

- Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Photo Sales
-

4. Dino Fest 2024

- Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterJoshua Brandwood
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice