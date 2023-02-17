They say school days are the best days of your life, and judging by these pictures they certainly bring lots of joy.

We’ve had a trawl through our photo archives to take you back to school life throughout the Lancaster and Morecambe district in 2010.

It was a busy year for primary and secondary schools, with plenty of events to photograph, and we’ve included pictures from a wide selection of local schools.

Take a look and see if you recognise yourself or anyone else you know.

1 . School days in 2010 Morecambe High School students who were challenged by the police to create a play about underage drinking and teenage pregnancy.

2 . School days in 2010 The cast of Joseph and his Technicolour Dreamcoat at Morecambe High School who entertained a hall full of local primary school children.

3 . School days in 2010 Pupils from Morecambe High School on the spider's web at the new Natural Adventure Play Area in Happy Mount Park.

4 . School days in 2010 Children from West End Primary School, Holly Green, Keira Deakin, Leoni Wright and Aeryn Feasey celebrate winning £1,000 in the chairman's challenge in the Lancashire County Council's Healthy Schools competition, pictured with headteacher Steve Wetherill, learning mentor, Gill Burns, PCSO Sue Brown, head of drama at Heysham High, Lisa Robinson, and Jean Cavaliere and Steve Rayner from Galloway's.