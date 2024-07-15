36 pictures of bumper weekend for 'biggest ever' Morecambe Music Festival

By Michelle Blade
Published 15th Jul 2024, 13:30 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 13:32 BST
Morecambe Music Festival drew thousands of people to the town over the weekend.

The festival was the biggest ever being extended to four days with around 175 acts performing across 39 venues.

Festivalgoers enjoyed rock, pop, soul, country, hip-hop, reggae, indie, ska, punk, Irish music, acoustic, DJs, tribute acts, ukulele, and even a sea shanty crew!

The dates for next year’s festival have not yet been released.

-

1. Morecambe Music Festival 2024

- Photo: Kolette_Cartmel

-

2. Morecambe Music Festival 2024

- Photo: West View Photography

-

3. Morecambe Music Festival 2024

- Photo: submit

-

4. Morecambe Music Festival 2024

- Photo: Kolette Cartmel Photography

