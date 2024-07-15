36 pictures of bumper weekend for 'biggest ever' Morecambe Music Festival

The festival was the biggest ever being extended to four days with around 175 acts performing across 39 venues.
Festivalgoers enjoyed rock, pop, soul, country, hip-hop, reggae, indie, ska, punk, Irish music, acoustic, DJs, tribute acts, ukulele, and even a sea shanty crew!
The dates for next year’s festival have not yet been released.
1 / 9
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.