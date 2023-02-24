News you can trust since 1837
36 old photos show just how much Morecambe has changed over the years

Join us on a trip down memory lane with our selection of pictures of Morecambe through the years.

By Debbie Butler
15 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 3:13pm

We’ve found photos of the town centre and the Arndale, of old shops that are no longer with us, plus lots of views of the promenade during different decades.

Do you remember Megazone and the Midland before it was restored? You’ll find pictures of both of these plus many more that will bring the memories flooding back.

We hope you enjoy this look into Morecambe’s colourful past.

1. Old Morecambe

A view of Morecambe prom showing Queen Street and Hart's restaurant in the 1950s.

Photo: Submitted

2. Old Morecambe

The Arndale Centre in 2009.

Photo: National World

3. Old Morecambe

Tesco Metro in the Arndale in 2010.

Photo: National World

4. Old Morecambe

An old picture of the Arndale Centre, Morecambe.

Photo: Submitted

Morecambe