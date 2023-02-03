Morecambe Carnival was the highlight of the Morecambe events calendar from 2014 to 2019 but in subsequent years was cancelled due to Covid and uncertainty over Eden Project Morecambe plans.

Morecambe Carnival's origins go back to the peace celebrations at the end of the Great War and beyond to the very origins of Morecambe itself.

The carnival’s heyday was probably in the 1920s and 30s (a crowd of over 100,000 was claimed in 1936 – over twice the estimate for this year) when floats would represent anyone and everyone: grocers, Bare Laundry, the Fishermen’s Co-operative, Sunday Schools, Morecambe Amateurs, the Warblers, casts from the shows, dance bands, cinema orchestras …

The parade would wind its way round to Christie Park where special attractions might include a Venetian Water Fete, Highland Gathering, Country Fayre or Baby Show.

Morecambe Carnival continued to be held in subsequent years until the year 2000 when it finally fizzled out.

Morecambrians will remember the decorated floats and people who took part in the parade winding their way down the promenade eventually arriving at Lancaster Road CP School field.

Dancing schools, kids clubs, brownies, cubs, scouts, guides, nurseries, churches and local organisations decorated floats for the parade and you may remember dancers taking part in the procession slapping their thighs as they walked.

There was usually a carnival queen and one year TV Gladiators joined the carnival.

Enjoy a look back at past carnivals and see if you can spot yourself or someone you know in the pictures!

