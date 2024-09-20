35 pictures show what was making the headlines in Morecambe and Lancaster in 2009/10

Hundreds of fans waited eagerly outside WHSmith in Lancaster in November of 2010 for the arrival of Katie who was visiting the store to sign copies of her book.

People also turned out in their hundreds when the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment paraded through the streets of the city the same year.

Our picture gallery includes photos from these two events and many more. See if you can spot yourself or someone you know.

1 . Lancaster in 2009 Students during rehearsals for the final production at the annual stage summer school held at Lancaster and Morecambe College Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Lancaster in 2009 Students rehearsing for the final production at the annual stage summer school at Lancaster and Morecambe College. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Lancaster in 2009 Friends and family from Morecambe take part in Race for Life Lancaster. Photo: Martin Cowey Photo Sales