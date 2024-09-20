35 pictures show what was making the headlines in Morecambe and Lancaster in 2009/10

By Debbie Butler
Published 20th Sep 2024, 15:56 BST
There was a lot happening in the Lancaster district in 2009 and 2010 – not least a visit to the city by media personality and model Katie Price.

Hundreds of fans waited eagerly outside WHSmith in Lancaster in November of 2010 for the arrival of Katie who was visiting the store to sign copies of her book.

People also turned out in their hundreds when the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment paraded through the streets of the city the same year.

Our picture gallery includes photos from these two events and many more. See if you can spot yourself or someone you know.

Students during rehearsals for the final production at the annual stage summer school held at Lancaster and Morecambe College

1. Lancaster in 2009

Students during rehearsals for the final production at the annual stage summer school held at Lancaster and Morecambe College Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Students rehearsing for the final production at the annual stage summer school at Lancaster and Morecambe College.

2. Lancaster in 2009

Students rehearsing for the final production at the annual stage summer school at Lancaster and Morecambe College. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Friends and family from Morecambe take part in Race for Life Lancaster.

3. Lancaster in 2009

Friends and family from Morecambe take part in Race for Life Lancaster. Photo: Martin Cowey

Photo Sales
Francesca Grainger, Annie Edmondson and Burkhart at the front of the queue for Katie Price at her book signing at WHSmith in Lancaster.

4. Lancaster in 2010

Francesca Grainger, Annie Edmondson and Burkhart at the front of the queue for Katie Price at her book signing at WHSmith in Lancaster. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Katie PriceLancasterMorecambe