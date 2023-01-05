35 pictures of Morecambe and Lancaster in 2009 and 2010 - the year Katie Price paid a visit

There was a lot happening in the Lancaster district in 2009 and 2010 – not least a visit to the city by media personality and model Katie Price.

Hundreds of fans waited eagerly outside WHSmith in Lancaster in November of 2010 for the arrival of Katie who was visiting the store to sign copies of her book.

People also turned out in their hundreds when the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment paraded through the streets of the city the same year.

Our picture gallery includes photos from these two events and many more. See if you can spot yourself or someone you know.

1. Lancaster in 2010 Katie Price at her book signing at WHSmith in Lancaster. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2. Lancaster in 2009 Cyclists from Salt Ayre Cog Set receive their Clubmark accreditation from Alex Scoular from British Cycling, presented by MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, Geraldine Smith and Skerton County Councillor Nikki Penney and Gary Bowker from Planning Services. Team GB cyclist Ella Sadler-Andrews also presented a club trophy to Sam Baldwin. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3. Morecambe in 2009 Specialist Make-up and Level 1 Beauty students at Lancaster and Morecambe College who took part in the Tutti Frutti 1950s make up competition: Lucy Williams, Maomi Mustor, Jodie Ward, Ashlea Murphy, Chantelle Bleasdale, Katie Walsh and Paulina Kawiuk. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4. Lancaster in 2009 Friends and family from Morecambe take part in Race for Life Lancaster. Photo: Martin Cowey Photo Sales