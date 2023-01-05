35 pictures of Morecambe and Lancaster in 2009 and 2010 - the year Katie Price paid a visit
There was a lot happening in the Lancaster district in 2009 and 2010 – not least a visit to the city by media personality and model Katie Price.
By Debbie Butler
16 minutes ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 4:18pm
Hundreds of fans waited eagerly outside WHSmith in Lancaster in November of 2010 for the arrival of Katie who was visiting the store to sign copies of her book.
People also turned out in their hundreds when the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment paraded through the streets of the city the same year.
Our picture gallery includes photos from these two events and many more. See if you can spot yourself or someone you know.
Page 1 of 9