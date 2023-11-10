News you can trust since 1837
35 colourful pictures show what was making the Lancaster and Morecambe headlines in 2010/11

In our latest retro picture gallery, we’re looking back at what was making the news in 2010 and 2011.
By Debbie Butler
Published 10th Nov 2023, 15:55 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 16:18 GMT

We hope you enjoy this selection which includes school photos, fundraising events, festivals and more – all of which took place across the Lancaster district.

Lancaster Brewery drayman Matt Jackson, bottle and export manager Elvin Willgrass, head brewer Will Pammenter and assistant brewer Craig Stevens with new bottled beers.

1. Looking back

Lancaster Girls Grammar School students preparing for their World Challenge to Ethiopia.

2. Looking back

Children from St Peter's CE Primary School, Heysham, were dressed for the part when they visited the Judges' Lodgings on an educational visit as part of their studies on the Victorians.

3. Looking back

Children from Overton St Helen's CE School dressed for the part for their Victorian Day.

4. Looking back

