35 colourful pictures show what was making the Lancaster and Morecambe headlines in 2010/11

In our latest retro picture gallery, we’re looking back at what was making the news in 2010 and 2011.
We hope you enjoy this selection which includes school photos, fundraising events, festivals and more – all of which took place across the Lancaster district.
1. Looking back
Lancaster Brewery drayman Matt Jackson, bottle and export manager Elvin Willgrass, head brewer Will Pammenter and assistant brewer Craig Stevens with new bottled beers. Photo: Nigel Slater
2. Looking back
Lancaster Girls Grammar School students preparing for their World Challenge to Ethiopia. Photo: Nigel Slater
3. Looking back
Children from St Peter's CE Primary School, Heysham, were dressed for the part when they visited the Judges' Lodgings on an educational visit as part of their studies on the Victorians. Photo: Nigel Slater
4. Looking back
Children from Overton St Helen's CE School dressed for the part for their Victorian Day. Photo: Nigel Slater