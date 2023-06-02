News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

34 pictures take you back to the heyday of Morecambe Super Swimming Stadium and Miss Great Britain

Who remembers Morecambe’s Super Swimming Stadium?
By Debbie Butler
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:54 BST

One of the grandest of the 1930s modernist seaside lidos, the massive structure measured 396 feet by 110 feet and was said to be the largest outdoor pool in Europe when it opened in 1936.

The venue could accommodate 1,200 bathers and 3,000 spectators, and became the home of the hugely popular Miss Great Britain competition with heats and the finals regularly taking place there.

For 40 years, the stadium provided pleasure for thousands, both visitors and residents, but as tastes and opinions changed and the stadium began to leak, concerns grew about its future.

The bulldozers finally moved in and by Easter 1977, the stadium was super no more.

Below you’ll find 34 pictures that bring back memories of the magnificent Super Swimming Stadium in its heyday. We hope you enjoy them.

The cafe at the old Super Swimming Stadium.

1. Super Swimming Stadium

The cafe at the old Super Swimming Stadium. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Crowds watch a Miss GB heat taking place at the stadium. The Moby Dick floating ship attraction, which was sadly destroyed by a fire in 1972, can be seen top left.

2. Super Swimming Stadium

Crowds watch a Miss GB heat taking place at the stadium. The Moby Dick floating ship attraction, which was sadly destroyed by a fire in 1972, can be seen top left. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Competitors and judges at a Miss Great Britain competition in 1968.

3. Super Swimming Stadium

Competitors and judges at a Miss Great Britain competition in 1968. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
The opening of Morecambe's Super Swimming Stadium in 1936. The massive structure measuring 396 feet by 110 feet was said to be the largest outdoor pool in Europe when it opened, accommodating some 1,200 bathers and 3,000 spectators.

4. Super Swimming Stadium

The opening of Morecambe's Super Swimming Stadium in 1936. The massive structure measuring 396 feet by 110 feet was said to be the largest outdoor pool in Europe when it opened, accommodating some 1,200 bathers and 3,000 spectators. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:MorecambeGreat BritainEurope