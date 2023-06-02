34 pictures take you back to the heyday of Morecambe Super Swimming Stadium and Miss Great Britain

Who remembers Morecambe’s Super Swimming Stadium?

One of the grandest of the 1930s modernist seaside lidos, the massive structure measured 396 feet by 110 feet and was said to be the largest outdoor pool in Europe when it opened in 1936.

The venue could accommodate 1,200 bathers and 3,000 spectators, and became the home of the hugely popular Miss Great Britain competition with heats and the finals regularly taking place there.

For 40 years, the stadium provided pleasure for thousands, both visitors and residents, but as tastes and opinions changed and the stadium began to leak, concerns grew about its future.

The bulldozers finally moved in and by Easter 1977, the stadium was super no more.

Below you’ll find 34 pictures that bring back memories of the magnificent Super Swimming Stadium in its heyday. We hope you enjoy them.

The cafe at the old Super Swimming Stadium.

Crowds watch a Miss GB heat taking place at the stadium. The Moby Dick floating ship attraction, which was sadly destroyed by a fire in 1972, can be seen top left.

Competitors and judges at a Miss Great Britain competition in 1968.

The opening of Morecambe's Super Swimming Stadium in 1936.