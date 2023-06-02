34 pictures take you back to the heyday of Morecambe Super Swimming Stadium and Miss Great Britain
One of the grandest of the 1930s modernist seaside lidos, the massive structure measured 396 feet by 110 feet and was said to be the largest outdoor pool in Europe when it opened in 1936.
The venue could accommodate 1,200 bathers and 3,000 spectators, and became the home of the hugely popular Miss Great Britain competition with heats and the finals regularly taking place there.
For 40 years, the stadium provided pleasure for thousands, both visitors and residents, but as tastes and opinions changed and the stadium began to leak, concerns grew about its future.
The bulldozers finally moved in and by Easter 1977, the stadium was super no more.
Below you’ll find 34 pictures that bring back memories of the magnificent Super Swimming Stadium in its heyday. We hope you enjoy them.