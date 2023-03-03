Heysham was a quiet farming and fishing community until 1904 when Heysham Port opened.

The port offered ferry services to Ireland and the Isle of Man, and the influx of travellers transformed the ancient village overnight.

The village still has a historic old centre – a delightful maze of winding lanes and picturesque cottages.

The village has a fascinating history, dating back to Viking times.

Discover an 8th century chapel – St Patrick’s – and iconic rock hewn graves on the dramatic headlands overlooking the Bay.

Next to the ruined chapel you can see some of the finest relics of early Christianity to be found in the north west of England.

Six rock cut graves, dating from the 10th Century cut into a huge slab of stone.

The beautiful St Peter’s Church stands close by, its churchyard commanding one of the best views in the country.

Next door is the small, peaceful Glebe Garden, an oasis of calm and reflection.

In the old centre of the village is Heysham Heritage Centre.

The Cottage Garden has been restored by a team of volunteers.

