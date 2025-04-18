34 nostalgic pictures of Morecambe's Happy Mount Park through the years

By Michelle Blade
Published 18th Apr 2025, 12:22 BST
The popular Happy Mount Park is situated at the eastern end of Morecambe promenade.

Beginning in 1906, Morecambe illuminations ran along the promenade to Happy Mount Park with the park itself carrying the focal point of the display.

The light displays began in 1919 and at their peak would attract 100,000 yearly visitors.

As Morecambe reached its heyday as a UK holiday destination in the 1960s; everyone from Roger Moore to Eric Morecambe, Thora Hird, Ronnie Corbett and even The Wombles were there to switch on the lights.

In 1974 the future of the event was called into question for the first time when council budgets were being cut and a private scheme was established to fund the illuminations.

By 1977 the display was in decline.

That year the budget in Happy Mount Park had been cut to £70,000 and the press branded the event "pathetic."

By the early 1990s the tourism budget was again running low and the £140k provided for the Illuminations was dwarfed by the £2.25m provided for Blackpool's display.

Things were further exacerbated in 1994 following the failure of the Lancaster City Council-backed Blobbyland in Morecambe.

After 1996, the electrical supply to Happy Mount Park, which had not been updated since 1928, gave out, taking the illuminations with it.

Today Happy Mount Park offers a programme of family fun activities and events throughout the summer season including play areas, miniature railway, natural play facility, bowling green, putting green, crazy golf, splash park, trampolines, carousel, multi-purpose sports surface, cafe, and picnic areas.

Noel Edmonds gives his creation 'Mr Blobby' a hug during the opening of Crinkley Bottom at Happy Mount Park in Morecambe in 1994.

1. Noel Edmonds and Mr Blobby

Noel Edmonds gives his creation 'Mr Blobby' a hug during the opening of Crinkley Bottom at Happy Mount Park in Morecambe in 1994. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The entrance to Crinkley Bottom in Happy Mount Park, Morecambe.

2. The entrance to Crinkley Bottom in Happy Mount Park, Morecambe.

The entrance to Crinkley Bottom in Happy Mount Park, Morecambe. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Sooty getting ready for the Day Of Magic in Happy Mount Park.

3. Happy Mount Park

Sooty getting ready for the Day Of Magic in Happy Mount Park. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Beau McCombie, two, with his teddy bear, which was rescued from a tree in Happy Mount Park during the recent teddy bears picnic, by Lancaster City Council's tree surgeon, Neil Morris, (left) and assistant operations manager Kevin Kilifin, (right), pictured with Morecambe station fire fighters, Sam Westworth and Simon Walker from White Watch.

4. Happy Mount Park

Beau McCombie, two, with his teddy bear, which was rescued from a tree in Happy Mount Park during the recent teddy bears picnic, by Lancaster City Council's tree surgeon, Neil Morris, (left) and assistant operations manager Kevin Kilifin, (right), pictured with Morecambe station fire fighters, Sam Westworth and Simon Walker from White Watch. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Eric MorecambeMorecambeLancaster City CouncilBlackpool
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice