34 nostalgic pictures bring back happy memories of Happy Mount Park in Morecambe

Beginning in 1906, Morecambe illuminations ran along the promenade to Happy Mount Park with the park itself carrying the focal point of the display.

The light displays began in 1919 and at their peak would attract 100,000 yearly visitors.

As Morecambe reached its heyday as a UK holiday destination in the 1960s; everyone from Roger Moore to Eric Morecambe, Thora Hird, Ronnie Corbett and even The Wombles were there to switch on the lights.

In 1974 the future of the event was called into question for the first time when council budgets were being cut and a private scheme was established to fund the illuminations.

By 1977 the display was in decline.

That year the budget in Happy Mount Park had been cut to £70,000 and the press branded the event "pathetic."

By the early 1990s the tourism budget was again running low and the £140k provided for the Illuminations was dwarfed by the £2.25m provided for Blackpool's display.

Things were further exacerbated in 1994 following the failure of the Lancaster City Council-backed Blobbyland in Morecambe.

After 1996, the electrical supply to Happy Mount Park, which had not been updated since 1928, gave out, taking the illuminations with it.

Today Happy Mount Park offers a programme of family fun activities and events throughout the summer season including play areas, miniature railway, natural play facility, bowling green, putting green, crazy golf, splash park, trampolines, carousel, multi-purpose sports surface, cafe, and picnic areas.

1 . Happy Mount Park Local girls Jamie Lee O'Brien, Kelly Naylor and Rebecca Naylor prepare to set off on the sponsored toddle which was held Happy Mount Park, Morecambe on Sunday as part of a national raising money for Children in Need. Photo: DARREN ANDREWS Photo Sales

2 . Happy Mount Park Beau McCombie, two, with his teddy bear, which was rescued from a tree in Happy Mount Park during the recent teddy bears picnic, by Lancaster City Council's tree surgeon, Neil Morris, (left) and assistant operations manager Kevin Kilifin, (right), pictured with Morecambe station fire fighters, Sam Westworth and Simon Walker from White Watch. Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales

3 . Happy Mount Park Michelle Chapman, Jenna Chapman, Madison Craven, Bethan Chapman, Linda Craven and Alexandra Craven at the Teddy Bears Picnic in Happy Mount Park. Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales