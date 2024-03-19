33-year-old woman arrested after man falls from bridge onto railway in Morecambe Bay village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British Transport Police said they received a report a man had fallen onto the railway at Flookburgh in the early hours of Saturday, March 16.

Cumbria Police said they were called to the scene by the North West Ambulance Service at 12.46am on March 16 to the report of a man having fallen off a bridge at Market Street,

Flookburgh.

The man was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary with serious injuries.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and released on police bail.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “In the early hours of Saturday we received a report a man had fallen from a road bridge onto the railway in #Flookburgh.

"He was taken by ambulance to hospital to be treated for his injuries.