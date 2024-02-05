33-year-old driver in crown court after death of pensioner on Morecambe road
A man is due to appear at Preston Crown Court in connection with the death of a woman on a main Morecambe road.
Graham Atkinson, 33, of Whalley Road, Lancaster, is charged with causing the death of Sheila Gale, known as Gill, by driving an Audi S3 dangerously on Morecambe Road on November 14, 2022.
He appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 30.
Magistrates remanded him on bail to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 27 when a formal plea will be entered.