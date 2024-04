Protesters called on the government to stop the UK arms exports to Israel, and to back a ceasefire and justice for the Palestinian people.

Patrick Montague, who helped with the protest, said: “Along with the majority of the British public, many of us in Lancaster are appalled by the death and suffering in Gaza."

The march and rally was hosted by the Lancaster Palestine Solidarity Campaign and supported by local trade unions and city councillors.

1 . Gaza ceasefire march Protestors march down Church Street in Lancaster on Saturday. Photo: Josh Brandwood