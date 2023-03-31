News you can trust since 1837
33 pictures look back to when Heysham was the home of World Cup kart racing

A new exhibition in Heysham charts the village’s history as a famous kart racing World Cup venue that would regularly attract more than 20,000 spectators.

By Debbie Butler
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:00 BST

Former members of Morecambe & Heysham Kart Club joined the Friends of Heysham Heritage Centre at the preview of this season's karting exhibition, which features photographs and memorabilia from the late 1960s until 1983 when the last World Cup was held on the Heysham Head track created by Bert Hesketh.

The heritage centre has shared pictures from the exhibition with the Lancaster Guardian so we hope you enjoy this look back to an iconic time in Heysham’s history.

Heysham Heritage Centre will be open from Saturday April 1 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and bank holiday Mondays – subject to volunteer availability – for visitors to view the karting exhibition alongside permanent displays about the history of the village. There will also be a small craft fair over the Easter weekend.

The exhibition photos have been loaned to the centre by Paula Bardsley (nee Gribbins) whose father features in many of the images driving the kart numbered 33 and with a ‘K’ on his helmet.

Many of the pictures - taken between the late 1960s and 1983 when the last World Cup was held on the Heysham Head track - were captured by The Visitor newspaper photographers.

1. Kart racing at Heysham Head

2. Kart racing at Heysham Head

3. Kart racing at Heysham Head

4. Kart racing at Heysham Head

Heysham