32 striking pictures capture all the fun at this year’s popular Steampunk festival in Morecambe

Visitors were greeted by Fang ‘the Red Terror’ and Olaf ‘the Ice Dragon’ stalking the streets around The Platform, before heading inside to find live music and entertainment alongside a fabulous indoor market of Steampunk-themed stalls and displays.

The typically wacky Steampunk sport of Tea Duelling made a return and the most elegant of Steampunk sports, Parasol Duelling, made its festival debut, bringing a new air of refinement to rock, paper, scissors.

Visitors enrolled in Madam Misfit’s British Aeronautical Piloting School, earning their wings through some good old-fashioned, family-friendly silliness.

This year’s creativity was rewarded in two costume competitions, with prizes up for grabs for both best dressed and best dragon.

There were also gigs over two nights at The Kings Arms including Aldous Pinch, Madam Misfit, and The Brass Brothers; and Frankie Heartless, Victor and the Bully, and The Rewinders.

