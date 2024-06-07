32 moving pictures at beacon lighting in Morecambe to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

Members of the public were invited to join in the short event hosted by Morecambe Town Council outside Morecambe Town Hall.

Reading of The International Tribute and lighting of a specially-designed D-Day 80 beacon took place in conjunction with hundreds of others in cities, towns, and villages across the country.

The beacons symbolically celebrate the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of war.

There was also a parade in and out of Armed Forces Association Standards with standard bearers representing the Royal Naval Association, Submariners Association, Royal British

Legion, Merchant Navy Association, and Royal Air Forces Association.

Nostalgic war-time songs were performed by Morecambe-based singer Leigh Rhianon Coggins.

The national anthem was sung.

There was a retiring collection in support of the Royal Naval Association.

