32 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to watch out for over next few weeks

By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Jul 2024, 10:33 BST
A number of road closures are scheduled in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in July and August.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below are 32 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.

These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in July and August.

1. Lancaster and Morecambe road closures

These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in July and August.Photo: Chrispo - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
What: Road closure. Why: Road resurfacing. When: Until August 6.

2. Highland Brow, Galgate

What: Road closure. Why: Road resurfacing. When: Until August 6.Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
What: Road closure. Why: Road resurfacing. When: Until August 6.

3. Burrow Heights Lane, Lancaster

What: Road closure. Why: Road resurfacing. When: Until August 6.Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
What: Road closure. Why: Road resurfacing. When: Until August 6.

4. Burrow Road, Lancaster

What: Road closure. Why: Road resurfacing. When: Until August 6.Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:MotoristsLancasterMorecambe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.