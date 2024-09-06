31 pictures show what was making the headlines in Lancaster and Morecambe in 2005-2009

A look through our archives paid dividends with some great photos which are sure to bring back memories for many.
Have a look and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know in this pictorial record of 2005-2009.
1. Well done
Nominees for Red Rose Young Person of the Year award for setting up an anti bullying club at Morecambe High, Catherine Bevan, Chantel Threfall, Emma Costello, Sarah Dewar, Laura Fleetwood and Stacey Walker. Photo: National World
2. Children In Need
Hairdressing Level One students at Lancaster and Morecambe College, Kerry Matthews, Lucy Crossland, Katy Gill, Becky Hetherington, Leanne Moore, Kerri Jackson, Hayley Chaplehow and Hayley Baines, who dressed in tutus and styled hair to raise funds for Children In Need. Photo: National World
3. Youth band
Members of Morecambe Youth Band entertained guests at a senior citizens' Christmas party organised by Lancaster and Morecambe Lions Club in Torrisholme. Photo: Neil Ryder
4. Warming up
An aerobics workout before the 'All Walk Together' event at Williamson Park, Lancaster. Photo: National World