31 pictures show what was making the headlines in Lancaster and Morecambe in 2005-2009

By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Sep 2024, 15:33 BST
These everyday scenes take us back to the years from 2005 through to 2009 in Lancaster and Morecambe.

A look through our archives paid dividends with some great photos which are sure to bring back memories for many.

Have a look and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know in this pictorial record of 2005-2009.

Nominees for Red Rose Young Person of the Year award for setting up an anti bullying club at Morecambe High, Catherine Bevan, Chantel Threfall, Emma Costello, Sarah Dewar, Laura Fleetwood and Stacey Walker.

1. Well done

Nominees for Red Rose Young Person of the Year award for setting up an anti bullying club at Morecambe High, Catherine Bevan, Chantel Threfall, Emma Costello, Sarah Dewar, Laura Fleetwood and Stacey Walker. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Hairdressing Level One students at Lancaster and Morecambe College, Kerry Matthews, Lucy Crossland, Katy Gill, Becky Hetherington, Leanne Moore, Kerri Jackson, Hayley Chaplehow and Hayley Baines, who dressed in tutus and styled hair to raise funds for Children In Need.

2. Children In Need

Hairdressing Level One students at Lancaster and Morecambe College, Kerry Matthews, Lucy Crossland, Katy Gill, Becky Hetherington, Leanne Moore, Kerri Jackson, Hayley Chaplehow and Hayley Baines, who dressed in tutus and styled hair to raise funds for Children In Need. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Members of Morecambe Youth Band entertained guests at a senior citizens' Christmas party organised by Lancaster and Morecambe Lions Club in Torrisholme.

3. Youth band

Members of Morecambe Youth Band entertained guests at a senior citizens' Christmas party organised by Lancaster and Morecambe Lions Club in Torrisholme. Photo: Neil Ryder

Photo Sales
An aerobics workout before the 'All Walk Together' event at Williamson Park, Lancaster.

4. Warming up

An aerobics workout before the 'All Walk Together' event at Williamson Park, Lancaster. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterMorecambe
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice