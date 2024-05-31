31 pictures bring back memories of life in Lancaster and Morecambe from 2005-2009

By Debbie Butler
Published 31st May 2024, 16:18 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 16:27 BST
These everyday scenes take us back to the years from 2005 through to 2009 in Lancaster and Morecambe.

A look through our archives paid dividends with some great photos which are sure to bring back memories for many.

Have a look and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know in this pictorial record of 2005-2009.

Grace Brindle, eight, and other children with PC Steve Lancaster and 'Bee seen be safe', from Lancashire Partnership for road safety, at St Thomas's CE school, Garstang, at the launch of the new walk to school initiative.

1. Walking bus

Grace Brindle, eight, and other children with PC Steve Lancaster and 'Bee seen be safe', from Lancashire Partnership for road safety, at St Thomas's CE school, Garstang, at the launch of the new walk to school initiative. Photo: National World

Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupils celebrate their Sutton Swimming Trophy win.

2. In the swim

Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupils celebrate their Sutton Swimming Trophy win. Photo: National World

'All Walk Together' at Williamson Park, Lancaster.

3. Walk together

'All Walk Together' at Williamson Park, Lancaster. Photo: National World

An aerobics workout before the 'All Walk Together' event at Williamson Park, Lancaster.

4. Warming up

An aerobics workout before the 'All Walk Together' event at Williamson Park, Lancaster. Photo: National World

