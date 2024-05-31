31 pictures bring back memories of life in Lancaster and Morecambe from 2005-2009

A look through our archives paid dividends with some great photos which are sure to bring back memories for many.
Have a look and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know in this pictorial record of 2005-2009.
1. Walking bus
Grace Brindle, eight, and other children with PC Steve Lancaster and 'Bee seen be safe', from Lancashire Partnership for road safety, at St Thomas's CE school, Garstang, at the launch of the new walk to school initiative. Photo: National World
2. In the swim
Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupils celebrate their Sutton Swimming Trophy win. Photo: National World
3. Walk together
'All Walk Together' at Williamson Park, Lancaster. Photo: National World
4. Warming up
An aerobics workout before the 'All Walk Together' event at Williamson Park, Lancaster. Photo: National World