31 nostalgic pictures take you back to the late 2000s in Lancaster and Morecambe

This trip down memory lane looks at what was making the news in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in the late 2000s.
By Debbie Butler
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 15:25 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 15:51 GMT

It features a selection of pictures taken by our photographers at various events including school plays, sporting events and fundraising days.

Have a look and see if you recognise anyone.

And in case you missed them: Scenes of everyday life in Lancaster and Morecambe that will take you right back to 2000

26 pictures take you back to life in Lancaster and Morecambe in 2001/2

1. Looking back

Cockerham School pupils, Sam Atkinson, Matthew Barton, Lucy Ibison and Robert Brayfield, with PC Peter McHugh, PC Andy Benn and Will Hall promoting their new road safety campaign. Photo: Jason Bellinger

2. Looking back

Staff and children from Lancaster University's Pre School Centre dressed up in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness. Photo: Jason Bellinger

3. Looking back

Staff from the Holiday Inn at Lancaster dressed in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness. Photo: Jason Bellinger

4. Looking back

West End Primary School's winning cricket team with the St Peter's Plate which they were awarded. Photo: Jason Bellinger

