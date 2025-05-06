31 fun circus pictures from Wray Scarecrow Festival

By Michelle Blade
Published 6th May 2025, 11:57 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 11:59 BST
People flocked to Wray village for one of the North West’s most loved festivals.

The village saw lots of events over the bank holiday weekend, with the scarecrows built by the villagers – this year with a circus theme – the main attraction.

There was also a 10k race and a fell race, local history walks, a scarecrow parade and the festivities ended with a fair on bank holiday Monday.

Our photographer Dan Martino went along and captured these pictures of their wonderful creations.

The 2025 Wray Scarecrow Festival with this year's theme of Circus.

1. The 2025 Wray Scarecrow Festival

The 2025 Wray Scarecrow Festival with this year's theme of Circus. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
The 2025 Wray Scarecrow Festival with this year's theme of Circus

2. The 2025 Wray Scarecrow Festival

The 2025 Wray Scarecrow Festival with this year's theme of Circus Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
The 2025 Wray Scarecrow Festival with this year's theme of Circus.

3. The 2025 Wray Scarecrow Festival

The 2025 Wray Scarecrow Festival with this year's theme of Circus. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
The 2025 Wray Scarecrow Festival with this year's theme of Circus.

4. The 2025 Wray Scarecrow Festival

The 2025 Wray Scarecrow Festival with this year's theme of Circus. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:North West
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice