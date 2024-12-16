31 fabulously festive pictures as scores of people take part in Santa Hat Hike and Dash near Lancaster

The three-mile Nicky Nook Santa Hat Hike saw the man himself guiding the festive walkers and handing out presents at Wyresdale Park, Scorton, on Saturday morning.
This was followed by the Santa Hat Dash with paddlers racing one full lap of the lake totalling half a mile.
Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was there to capture these pictures of both events.
