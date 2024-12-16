31 fabulously festive pictures as scores of people take part in Santa Hat Hike and Dash near Lancaster

By Debbie Butler
Published 16th Dec 2024, 11:52 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 12:10 BST
There were Santa hats aplenty when two seasonal events took place in Scorton at the weekend.

The three-mile Nicky Nook Santa Hat Hike saw the man himself guiding the festive walkers and handing out presents at Wyresdale Park, Scorton, on Saturday morning.

This was followed by the Santa Hat Dash with paddlers racing one full lap of the lake totalling half a mile.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was there to capture these pictures of both events.

-

1. Santa Hat Hike

- Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

-

2. Santa Hat Hike

- Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

-

3. Santa Hat Hike

- Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

-

4. Santa Hat Dash

- Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

