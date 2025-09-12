30 pictures take us back to happy days at Morecambe's Super Swimming Stadium, Bubbles and Dome

Positive momentum gathered for Eden Project Morecambe last week with the arrival of a digger and machinery to the site for more detailed ground investigation works to start.
But the land on which the new attraction will sit has already had an interesting past having housed Morecambe’s former Super Swimming Stadium, The Dome entertainment venue, and Bubbles indoor swimming pool and outdoor water park.
Here we take a trip down memory lane with 30 pictures from our archives showing people enjoying various events through the years at this landmark site.