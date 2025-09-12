30 pictures take us back to happy days at Morecambe's Super Swimming Stadium, Bubbles and Dome

The Morecambe promenade site on which the town’s Eden Project will stand is set to be transformed beyond all recognition.

Positive momentum gathered for Eden Project Morecambe last week with the arrival of a digger and machinery to the site for more detailed ground investigation works to start.

But the land on which the new attraction will sit has already had an interesting past having housed Morecambe’s former Super Swimming Stadium, The Dome entertainment venue, and Bubbles indoor swimming pool and outdoor water park.

Here we take a trip down memory lane with 30 pictures from our archives showing people enjoying various events through the years at this landmark site.

Morecambe councillors and Morecambe Hotel and Tourism Association chairman Jim Catterall (rear left) celebrate an unexpected reprieve for The Dome entertainment venue.

Morecambe councillors and Morecambe Hotel and Tourism Association chairman Jim Catterall (rear left) celebrate an unexpected reprieve for The Dome entertainment venue.

An aerial view of Bubbles and The Dome.

An aerial view of Bubbles and The Dome.

A view of The Dome on Morecambe prom.

A view of The Dome on Morecambe prom.

Fireworks light the night sky above Bubbles and The Dome in Morecambe.

Fireworks light the night sky above Bubbles and The Dome in Morecambe.

