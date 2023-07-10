News you can trust since 1837
30 pictures of bumper weekend for ‘biggest ever’ Morecambe Music Festival

Morecambe enjoyed a bumper weekend for the biggest ever Morecambe Music Festival which drew thousands of people to the town over the weekend.
By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:35 BST

This year Morecambe Music Festival was the biggest ever being extended to four days with around 175 acts performing across 38 venues.

Festival-goers enjoyed rock, pop, soul, country, hip-hop, reggae, indie, ska, punk, Irish music, acoustic, DJs, tribute acts, ukulele, and 40s wartime songs.

The dates for next year’s festival have also been released which are: July 11, 12, 13, 14.

Revellers at Embargo on Friday night at Morecambe Music Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Morecambe Music Festival

Revellers at Embargo on Friday night at Morecambe Music Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Revellers at Harry's Bar on Friday night at Morecambe Music Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Morecambe Music Festival

Revellers at Harry's Bar on Friday night at Morecambe Music Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Amy Rae performs at Harry's Bar on Friday night at Morecambe Music Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Morecambe Music Festival

Amy Rae performs at Harry's Bar on Friday night at Morecambe Music Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A festival-goer takes a picture of Amy Rae performing at Harry's Bar on Friday night at Morecambe Music Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Morecambe Music Festival

A festival-goer takes a picture of Amy Rae performing at Harry's Bar on Friday night at Morecambe Music Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

