30 pictures of bumper weekend for ‘biggest ever’ Morecambe Music Festival
Morecambe enjoyed a bumper weekend for the biggest ever Morecambe Music Festival which drew thousands of people to the town over the weekend.
By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:35 BST
This year Morecambe Music Festival was the biggest ever being extended to four days with around 175 acts performing across 38 venues.
Festival-goers enjoyed rock, pop, soul, country, hip-hop, reggae, indie, ska, punk, Irish music, acoustic, DJs, tribute acts, ukulele, and 40s wartime songs.
The dates for next year’s festival have also been released which are: July 11, 12, 13, 14.
