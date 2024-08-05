30 pictures from Lancaster rally where protestors met with hundreds of anti-fascist campaigners

Members of the TUC and residents of the city gathered on the Town Hall steps to face off so-called protestors.

Lancaster was one of four towns in Lancashire where planned events were highlighted by campaign group Hope Not Hate.

A witness at the protest in Lancaster said: “I witnessed a golfball being thrown at one point as well as transphobic comments being made about one of the counter protesters.

"I also witnessed an assault and heard that two businesses had their windows smashed.

In Lancaster the community turned out in force, carrying banners reading 'Black Lives Matter', 'Migrants make our NHS' and 'How dare you hijack Southport grief with your hatred and lies'.

Reports on social media stated a small number of people arrived in Lancaster carrying St George’s flags and chanting ‘Tommy Robinson’.

However the event, planned to start at 10am, saw them outnumbered by anti-fascist campaigners.

Lancaster MP Cat Smith issued a statement about the planned protest the day before it happened.

Ms Smith said: “The tragedy of what happened in Southport is something so devastating that it cannot be articulated.

"If you want to pay respect to the little girls who were murdered, light a candle or say a prayer.

"That honours their precious memories.

"They were killed by an act of cowardice and violence – responding with the same actions is senseless and traduces the memory of those little girls who died needlessly.

"We should be supporting the police and justice system to bring the perpetrator to justice.

"Attacking the police and smashing up our towns will only exacerbate a situation which needs calm heads and a strong community spirit to move forward, together.”

Music and events venue Kanteena issued an update on social media stating that anyone involved in far right 'demonstrations' would be barred from the venue for life.

Saturday saw violence erupt in Blackpool, with events in Preston and Blackburn passing without major incidents.

Police put a dispersal order in place in Lancaster to prevent disorder and allow other members of the community to enjoy the city without any issue.

Lancashire Police condemned a 'day of thuggery' in which 22 people were arrested in connection with the rallies.