A huge hotel in Morecambe with 30 bedrooms is for sale for offers over £750k.

The Morecambe Bay Hotel on Marine Road Central, Morecambe has a total floor area of nearly 12,000 sq ft.

The hotel has 30 ensuite bedrooms and was originally two properties.

The hotel is set over three floors, however the basement and attic offer potential further accommodation.

The property is served by a lift and one main stairwell and has multiple entrances and numerous fire escapes.

There is a private car park at the rear of the property.

The Morecambe Bay Hotel could continue to be run as a hotel, demand is very high for both tourists and workers (Eden Project) in the area throughout the year.

Further investment could see the hotel become one of Morecambe Bay's most prestigious holiday destinations.

The substantial property could be converted into 14 flats or two very large 10 bed H.M.O.s - subject to a successful planning application.

The hotel is for sale for offers over £750,000.

Visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/135195362#/?channel=COM_BUY for more information or call the agents Nationwide Business Sales Ltd, Castleford tel: 0113 519 1262.

