3 pubs, 2 cafes and 3 takeaways in Lancaster and Morecambe get new hygiene ratings

The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority and is not a guide to food quality.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 with 5 being the highest score.

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new ratings.

The Merchants pub in Lancaster has been given a new food hygiene rating.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Sports Cafe Bar & The Lounge, Lancaster & Morecambe College, Morecambe Road, Lancaster; rated on May 17.

• Rated 5: Cheyette Fitness and Cafe, The Shore, Hest Bank; rated on May 12.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The George Washington, Main Street, Warton; rated on May 26.

• Rated 5: The Merchants 1688, Castle Hill, Lancaster; rated on May 24.

• Rated 5: The Station Hotel, Hornby Road, Caton; rated on May 11.

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Atkinsons Fish & Chip Takeaway, Lancaster Road, Morecambe; rated on May 22.

• Rated 4: Flames, Units 1 & 2, Cromwell Buildings, Rosemary Lane, Lancaster; rated on May 2.

