3 pubs, 2 cafes and 3 takeaways in Lancaster and Morecambe get new hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Lancaster’s establishments.
By Debbie Butler
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read

The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority and is not a guide to food quality.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 with 5 being the highest score.

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new ratings.

The Merchants pub in Lancaster has been given a new food hygiene rating.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Sports Cafe Bar & The Lounge, Lancaster & Morecambe College, Morecambe Road, Lancaster; rated on May 17.

• Rated 5: Cheyette Fitness and Cafe, The Shore, Hest Bank; rated on May 12.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The George Washington, Main Street, Warton; rated on May 26.

• Rated 5: The Merchants 1688, Castle Hill, Lancaster; rated on May 24.

• Rated 5: The Station Hotel, Hornby Road, Caton; rated on May 11.

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Atkinsons Fish & Chip Takeaway, Lancaster Road, Morecambe; rated on May 22.

• Rated 4: Flames, Units 1 & 2, Cromwell Buildings, Rosemary Lane, Lancaster; rated on May 2.

• Rated 4: Selekt Chicken, Glentworth Road West, Morecambe; rated on May 5.

