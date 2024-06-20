29 retro pictures bring back fond memories of Lancaster school from 1920s through to 2014

By Debbie Butler
Published 20th Jun 2024, 13:45 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 15:05 BST
The years to come will see a whole new future for the old Skerton School site.

With the school building now razed to the ground, plans have been drawn up by the city council for new affordable houses to rent on the site.

Here we’ve taken a look back at some of the pictures in our archives taken by our photographers at the school over the years.

The photos we found date back to the 1920s and up until its closure in 2014.

They show former pupils and staff, and are sure to bring back many memories for those of you who went to Skerton School or taught there, and your families and friends.

Alan Tyler believes this picture shows Skerton Boys School choir in 1958/9, possibly after performing at Morecambe Music Festival at the Winter Gardens. Alan's in the front row, far right, in crumpled short pants! On his right is a boy whose surname was Harrison and next to him is David Latham. The schoolmaster at the back is Mr Gerrard who moved to Malta.

Alan Tyler believes this picture shows Skerton Boys School choir in 1958/9, possibly after performing at Morecambe Music Festival at the Winter Gardens. Alan's in the front row, far right, in crumpled short pants! On his right is a boy whose surname was Harrison and next to him is David Latham. The schoolmaster at the back is Mr Gerrard who moved to Malta.Photo: Submit

Staff and pupils at Skerton Primary School before its closure.

Staff and pupils at Skerton Primary School before its closure.Photo: Garth Hamer

Skerton School prizegiving in 1981.

Skerton School prizegiving in 1981.Photo: Nigel Slater

Skerton High School teacher Andy Davidson with pupils.

Skerton High School teacher Andy Davidson with pupils.Photo: Richard Lee

