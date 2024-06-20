29 retro pictures bring back fond memories of Lancaster school from 1920s through to 2014

With the school building now razed to the ground, plans have been drawn up by the city council for new affordable houses to rent on the site.

Here we’ve taken a look back at some of the pictures in our archives taken by our photographers at the school over the years.

The photos we found date back to the 1920s and up until its closure in 2014.

They show former pupils and staff, and are sure to bring back many memories for those of you who went to Skerton School or taught there, and your families and friends.

1 . School memories Alan Tyler believes this picture shows Skerton Boys School choir in 1958/9, possibly after performing at Morecambe Music Festival at the Winter Gardens. Alan's in the front row, far right, in crumpled short pants! On his right is a boy whose surname was Harrison and next to him is David Latham. The schoolmaster at the back is Mr Gerrard who moved to Malta.Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . School memories Staff and pupils at Skerton Primary School before its closure.Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales

3 . School memories Skerton School prizegiving in 1981.Photo: Nigel Slater Photo Sales

4 . School memories Skerton High School teacher Andy Davidson with pupils.Photo: Richard Lee Photo Sales