29 retro pictures bring back fond memories of Lancaster school from 1920s through to 2014

With the school building now razed to the ground, plans have been drawn up by the city council for new affordable houses to rent on the site.
Here we’ve taken a look back at some of the pictures in our archives taken by our photographers at the school over the years.
The photos we found date back to the 1920s and up until its closure in 2014.
They show former pupils and staff, and are sure to bring back many memories for those of you who went to Skerton School or taught there, and your families and friends.
