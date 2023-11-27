29 festive pictures show thousands of people enjoying Lancaster Christmas lights switch-on

Thousands of people flooded Lancaster city centre for the official Christmas lights switch-on at the weekend.

The switch-on in Market Square marked the launch of the festive season in Lancaster with a programme of events and promotions.

The day started with the CancerCare Santa Dash at 1.30pm and the lights were switched on at 5.15pm by Santa and friends.

Rock band Toploader were the headline act performing just before the lights were switched on.

The stage was filled all afternoon with a whole variety of local acts including singers, live bands, dance groups, and local theatres showcasing their Christmas productions

It was a day to remember which launched the Lancaster festive season in style.

The day of events was organised by Lancaster Business Improvement District (BID), hoping to kick off a busy festive season for local traders.

