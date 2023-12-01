29 adorable pictures of the 2023 school starters in Lancaster and Morecambe
September was a big month for four and five-year-olds across the Lancaster district who started school for the first time.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
To mark the important occasion, the Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor published our School Starters supplement featuring pictures of the new reception class pupils across the district.
Here you’ll find the first gallery of the pictures we featured in our print editions – with a second gallery to follow in the coming days.
