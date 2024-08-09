28 nostalgic pictures of Morecambe’s long lost shops through the decades

Most are long gone, except for a couple of high street names which have moved location.

But these were the shops which knitted our wonderful town together and provided food, clothing and every day essentials.

They are striking pictures which show how the shops and streets have changed.

Morecambe's former Marks and Spencer store. Picture by Helen Waner.

Morecambe's former Marks and Spencer store in 1990. The shop was over two stories and sold food as well as clothing and other items. Picture by Helen Waner.

Hitchens Closing down sale at Hitchens in Morecambe which was a popular shop for many years. Photo: Garth Hamer

Morecambe's former Marks and Spencer store. Pictured in 1938, picture by Julia Canning.