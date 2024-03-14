28 nostalgic pictures of Morecambe’s long lost shops through the decades

This is a fascinating trip down memory lane looking at Morecambe shops from yesteryear.
By Michelle Blade
Published 14th Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 16:52 GMT

Most are long gone, except for a couple of high street names which have moved location.

But these were the shops which knitted our wonderful town together and provided food, clothing and every day essentials.

They are striking pictures which show how the shops and streets have changed.

Morecambe's former Marks and Spencer store in 1990. The shop was over two stories and sold food as well as clothing and other items. Picture by Helen Waner.

1. Morecambe's former Marks and Spencer store

Morecambe's former Marks and Spencer store in 1990. The shop was over two stories and sold food as well as clothing and other items. Picture by Helen Waner. Photo: Helen Waner

Photo Sales
Morecambe's former Marks and Spencer store. Pictured in 1938, picture by Julia Canning.

2. Morecambe's former Marks and Spencer store

Morecambe's former Marks and Spencer store. Pictured in 1938, picture by Julia Canning. Photo: Picasa

Photo Sales
Morecambe's former Marks and Spencer store. Picture by Helen Waner.

3. Morecambe's former Marks and Spencer store

Morecambe's former Marks and Spencer store. Picture by Helen Waner. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Andertons shoe shop on Regent Road in Morecambe which closed down in 2009.

4. Andertons shoe shop

Andertons shoe shop on Regent Road in Morecambe which closed down in 2009. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Morecambe