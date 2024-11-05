28 nostalgic pictures as we turn back the clock to charity events held in Lancaster and Morecambe

1 . Charity events

Claire Harper, Danielle Griffiths and Keith Dawson wave from their taxi as they arrive in Morecambe with their cab driver Neil Cochrane, to a welcome by the Mayor of Lancaster Councillor Janet Horner and Mayoress Kathleen Strong, when 50 taxis ferried 150 children for a day at Frontierland on the Blackpool Licenced Taxi Operators Association, charity run. This was in 1996. Photo: Clive Dainty