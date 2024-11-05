28 nostalgic pictures as we turn back the clock to charity events held in Lancaster and Morecambe

From charity bike runs to charity raft races, to events for the local hospice and pet charities, from charity car drives to fashion shows, a plethora of events have been held to raise money for charities locally.
Many of these events will have been attended by people from Morecambe and Lancaster, so we trawled through our archives to bring you some of these to look back on.
Spot anyone you know or yourself in one of the photos!
Claire Harper, Danielle Griffiths and Keith Dawson wave from their taxi as they arrive in Morecambe with their cab driver Neil Cochrane, to a welcome by the Mayor of Lancaster Councillor Janet Horner and Mayoress Kathleen Strong, when 50 taxis ferried 150 children for a day at Frontierland on the Blackpool Licenced Taxi Operators Association, charity run. This was in 1996. Photo: Clive Dainty
Trikes and bikes, members of the Lune Valley Chopper Club, ride into Morecambe on one of their charity runs. This was in 1997. Photo: Clive Dainty
Paul Crone (Granada TV) in Morecambe in July 1998. Jamie Winder (five) from Lancaster joins Paul Crone in the mobile skip on Morecambe's stone jetty as they start collecting money for charity. Photo: Lorne Campbell
The Mayor Coun Abbott Bryning and Mayoress welcome Ian Minto and Kay Fishwick to Morecambe during their charity car drive in their 1938 Morris 8 car in aid of Derian House. This was in 1998. Photo: Darren Andrews