Over 50 venues hosted performances alongside a packed schedule of live local bands performing a free show in Market Square to ensure the festival was accessible to all.
Love Lancaster Live was organised by Lancaster BID.
Lancaster BID manager Tony Johnson said before the festival: “Lancaster will be buzzing for the festival!”
Love Lancaster Live said: “What an amazing weekend! We hope you've all had such a crazy time as we have.”
1. Love Lancaster Live
Looking out onto Market Square as Batala Lancaster perform at Love Lancaster Live. Photo: Josh Brandwood. Photo: Josh Brandwood
2. Love Lancaster Live
One of the musicians at Love Lancaster Live singing with his guitar. Photo: Josh Brandwood. Photo: Josh Brandwood
3. Love Lancaster Live
Children enjoying themselves at Love Lancaster Live. Photo: Josh Brandwood. Photo: Josh Brandwood
4. Love Lancaster Live
Deckchairs were set out in Market Square for Love Lancaster Live. Photo: Josh Brandwood. Photo: Josh Brandwood