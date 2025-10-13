28 cracking pictures show Lancaster buzzing during music festival

By Michelle Blade
Published 13th Oct 2025, 16:12 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 16:13 BST
A weekend of live music took place throughout Lancaster city centre.

Over 50 venues hosted performances alongside a packed schedule of live local bands performing a free show in Market Square to ensure the festival was accessible to all.

Love Lancaster Live was organised by Lancaster BID.

Lancaster BID manager Tony Johnson said before the festival: “Lancaster will be buzzing for the festival!”

Love Lancaster Live said: “What an amazing weekend! We hope you've all had such a crazy time as we have.”

Looking out onto Market Square as Batala Lancaster perform at Love Lancaster Live. Photo: Josh Brandwood.

Looking out onto Market Square as Batala Lancaster perform at Love Lancaster Live. Photo: Josh Brandwood.

One of the musicians at Love Lancaster Live singing with his guitar. Photo: Josh Brandwood.

One of the musicians at Love Lancaster Live singing with his guitar. Photo: Josh Brandwood.

Children enjoying themselves at Love Lancaster Live. Photo: Josh Brandwood.

Children enjoying themselves at Love Lancaster Live. Photo: Josh Brandwood.

Deckchairs were set out in Market Square for Love Lancaster Live. Photo: Josh Brandwood.

Deckchairs were set out in Market Square for Love Lancaster Live. Photo: Josh Brandwood.

