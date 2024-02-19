News you can trust since 1837
28 colourful pictures from weekend's spectacular Morecambe Baylight 2024 festival

Thousands of people flocked to Morecambe for the eagerly anticipated Morecambe Baylight 2024 festival.
By Michelle Blade
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:49 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 11:53 GMT

There were 17 light installations all along the promenade and for the first time a parade was held with a dancing octopus, shoals of fish and disco jellyfish.

Giant octopus tentacles could be seen emerging from the Morecambe Winter Gardens.

Also part of the parade were Samba Espirito drumming band, who led the parade down the promenade.

Children who had made lanterns in workshops throughout the week leading up to the festival, also took part in the parade with their lanterns.

Baylight Morecambe said: “What an amazing festival we have had! Wow! Morecambe you dazzled last night! Thank you to everyone who joined the parade, our amazing volunteers for operating the giant octopus, the fantastic families who joined in with their lit gobos, the awesome Samba Espirito and BayBeat More Music as well as the very cool The Kazimier team.

" We hope you had as much fun as we did!”

A giant drumming octopus was in the parade for Morecambe Baylight 2024.

1. Baylight 24

A giant drumming octopus was in the parade for Morecambe Baylight 2024. Photo: Robin Zahler

Shoals of fish were part of the parade for Morecambe Baylight 2024.

2. Baylight 2024

Shoals of fish were part of the parade for Morecambe Baylight 2024. Photo: Robin Zahler

The giant drumming octopus in the Morecambe Baylight parade had tentacles weighing 7kg each.

3. Baylight 2024

The giant drumming octopus in the Morecambe Baylight parade had tentacles weighing 7kg each. Photo: Robin Zahler

The giant drumming octopus was one of the highlights of the parade for Morecambe Baylight 2024.

4. Baylight 2024

The giant drumming octopus was one of the highlights of the parade for Morecambe Baylight 2024. Photo: Robin Zahler

