28 behind-the-scenes pictures as historic Lancaster factory celebrates its 100th anniversary

On the day on June 19, visitors were introduced to the history of the business and there were factory tours before lunch.

The iconic grade II listed clock tower at Standfast & Barracks, designed by Lancastrian Edward Paley and completed in 1864, was restored to mark the occasion.

The clock and four clock faces were fully working again, and lit at night.

The local heritage group Lancaster Civic Vision unveiled a new commemorative plaque on the newly restored Grade II listed clock tower.

There were also documents from the archive, local student design competition designs, a preview of 'art in manufacturing by Margo Selby artist in residence, showroom and latest designs on show.

Lancaster Museum is holding a special exhibition commemorating the storied history of Standfast & Barracks until June 30.

Other exciting events celebrating the proud 100-year history of Standfast & Barracks include a Festival of Making Art Exhibition and Public Open Day in July, Heritage Opens Days in September, and finally a Light Up Lancaster event in November.

