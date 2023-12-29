Plans for 27 new bungalows for older people to be built in a field at Hest Bank have been submitted to Lancaster City Council.

Applethwaite Ltd want to build 27 bungalows for retired and older people with associated roads, car parking, landscaping and access from Sea View Close on land west of Sea View Drive in Hest Bank.

They said in their planning statement: “Applethwaite has become an unparalleled developer of high-quality traditional bungalows for retired and older people over the age of 55 which

mainstream house builders do not provide.

An aerial view of the site looking south east December 2023. Picture courtesy of Applethwaite Ltd.

"Applethwaite bungalows are bought by retired and older people who are typically homeowners wishing to continue living in their own home and maintaining independent and active lifestyles

but wanting single-level living and to ‘down-size’ (right-size).

"Applethwaite has developed many examples of age-restricted specialised bungalow communities in Lancashire within the past ten years.

"Two developments are within Lancaster district at Chapelside, Chapel Lane, Ellel which was completed in 2020, and a pending scheme on land south of Hawthorn Drive at Brookhouse.

"These are both good examples of how the proposed development in this application at Sea View Drive, Hest Bank, will be designed and built, and what its finished appearance and character as a

living environment and community for retired and older people, will be once complete and occupied."

Applethwaite’s previous application to build 27 new bungalows in Hest Bank was refused on January 10.

A planning report at the time said there had been 32 objections to the proposals, based on the potential loss of Green Belt land, worries over extra traffic and access to Sea View Drive already being difficult, the presence of great crested newts in most gardens on the road and because the sewerage system was at capacity.

There has been one objection to the resubmitted application.

Ms J Farrow said she objected to the application because the land is designated green belt; the damage to the many varieties of wildlife that thrive in this area will be extensive and irreparable; there will be a negative impact to the Lancaster canal and users; access to the development is via Sea View Drive which is narrow with two sharp 90 degree bends, exacerbated when cars are parked on the road; the volume of traffic will increase dramatically on Sea View Drive and Sea View Close with these additional properties; there are no amenities in the local area to support these additional properties; there are areas of this field that flood.

Applethwaite Ltd stated: “There is a significant unmet need for this type and standard of specialist bungalow accommodation in Bolton and Slyne ward and which should be met locally, and not outside the ward, so that retired and older people within the villages of Hest Bank, Slyne and Bolton-le-Sands can continue to live safely, independently and comfortably in the area, and for as long as

possible, in their own suitable and right-sized homes.

"Having regard to the development plan and all material considerations, there is a clear and compelling case for planning permission to be granted without delay.”

The planning application number is 23/01470/FUL and it can be viewed at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning