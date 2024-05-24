27 pictures of the year 2014 and life in Lancaster and Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 24th May 2024, 11:55 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 12:55 BST
Can you remember what you were doing 10 years ago?

Our picture archives threw up these shots taken by our photographers in 2014 and it was a pretty busy year.

There are lots of faces in the pictures – many of children who will be grown up now.

Take a look and see if you recognise anyone.

Busy Bees Nursery at Morecambe Carnival Parade.

Busy Bees Nursery at Morecambe Carnival Parade. Photo: Submit

Bay Fit trainers and participants in a sponsored boot camp for the Unique Kidz charity.

Bay Fit trainers and participants in a sponsored boot camp for the Unique Kidz charity. Photo: Donna Clifford

We are the champions.. .pupils from Lancaster Road Primary School celebrate winning the 2014 Lancashire Sportshall Athletics with sports teacher Alan Main.

We are the champions.. .pupils from Lancaster Road Primary School celebrate winning the 2014 Lancashire Sportshall Athletics with sports teacher Alan Main. Photo: Garth Hamer

Lancaster & Morecambe College teamed up with Asda and Grosvenor Park Primary School to promote healthy eating and teach young students about the benefits of a healthy, active lifestyle. The students were getting ready to head off to Bulgaria for the summer to run sports camps for children.

Lancaster & Morecambe College teamed up with Asda and Grosvenor Park Primary School to promote healthy eating and teach young students about the benefits of a healthy, active lifestyle. The students were getting ready to head off to Bulgaria for the summer to run sports camps for children. Photo: Submit

