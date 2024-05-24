Our picture archives threw up these shots taken by our photographers in 2014 and it was a pretty busy year.
There are lots of faces in the pictures – many of children who will be grown up now.
Take a look and see if you recognise anyone.
Busy Bees Nursery at Morecambe Carnival Parade. Photo: Submit
Bay Fit trainers and participants in a sponsored boot camp for the Unique Kidz charity. Photo: Donna Clifford
We are the champions.. .pupils from Lancaster Road Primary School celebrate winning the 2014 Lancashire Sportshall Athletics with sports teacher Alan Main. Photo: Garth Hamer
Lancaster & Morecambe College teamed up with Asda and Grosvenor Park Primary School to promote healthy eating and teach young students about the benefits of a healthy, active lifestyle. The students were getting ready to head off to Bulgaria for the summer to run sports camps for children. Photo: Submit