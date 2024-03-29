27 pictures of the year 2014 and life in Lancaster and Morecambe

Can you remember what you were doing in 2014?
By Debbie Butler
Published 29th Mar 2024, 10:38 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 10:42 GMT

Our picture archives threw up these shots taken by our photographers nine years ago and it was a pretty busy year.

There are lots of faces in the pictures – many of children who will be grown up now.

Take a look and see if you recognise anyone.

We are the champions.. .pupils from Lancaster Road Primary School celebrate winning the 2014 Lancashire Sportshall Athletics with sports teacher Alan Main.

Looking back to 2014

Bay Fit trainers and participants in a sponsored boot camp for the Unique Kidz charity.

Looking back to 2014

Pupils from Westgate Primary School and Morecambe High School and organisers and councillors at the launch of a poppy scatter in Happy Mount Park.

Looking back to 2014

Busy Bees Nursery at Morecambe Carnival Parade.

Looking back to 2014

