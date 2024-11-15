We posed this question earlier this week on our Lancaster Guardian and Visitor Facebook pages and we received a great response.

The Lancaster and Morecambe district definitely has tons of independent businesses ready to offer you a warm welcome when you’re on the hunt for Christmas pressies.

So for all the residents who like to shop local and support independent business, here are 27 of the places – in no particular order – recommended by you.

1 . The Northern Dye House, Gage Street, Lancaster Sells hand dyed, unique streetwear. All garments are hand dyed in their small garden workshop in Lancaster. Photo: The Northern Dye House Photo Sales

2 . The Re STORE, Yorkshire Street, Morecambe The RE STORE is Morecambe's only exclusively handmade art and craft shop. Photo: The Re STORE Photo Sales

3 . The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness, James Lane, Marketgate Shopping Centre A unique gift shop in the heart of Lancaster supporting 19 local small businesses. Photo: The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness Photo Sales

4 . Expressions of Lancaster, Marketgate, Lancaster Expressions offers a huge selection of the finest Christmas gifts and decorations. Also proud to be Lancaster’s longest established ear and body piercing studio. Photo: Expressions of Lancaster Photo Sales