27 of the best independent shops in Lancaster and Morecambe - according to our readers - for your Christmas gift shopping

By Debbie Butler
Published 15th Nov 2024, 11:12 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 11:20 GMT
Which are your favourite independent shops in Lancaster and Morecambe for your Christmas gift shopping?

We posed this question earlier this week on our Lancaster Guardian and Visitor Facebook pages and we received a great response.

The Lancaster and Morecambe district definitely has tons of independent businesses ready to offer you a warm welcome when you’re on the hunt for Christmas pressies.

So for all the residents who like to shop local and support independent business, here are 27 of the places – in no particular order – recommended by you.

Sells hand dyed, unique streetwear. All garments are hand dyed in their small garden workshop in Lancaster.

1. The Northern Dye House, Gage Street, Lancaster

Sells hand dyed, unique streetwear. All garments are hand dyed in their small garden workshop in Lancaster. Photo: The Northern Dye House

The RE STORE is Morecambe's only exclusively handmade art and craft shop.

2. The Re STORE, Yorkshire Street, Morecambe

The RE STORE is Morecambe's only exclusively handmade art and craft shop. Photo: The Re STORE

A unique gift shop in the heart of Lancaster supporting 19 local small businesses.

3. The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness, James Lane, Marketgate Shopping Centre

A unique gift shop in the heart of Lancaster supporting 19 local small businesses. Photo: The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness

Expressions offers a huge selection of the finest Christmas gifts and decorations. Also proud to be Lancaster’s longest established ear and body piercing studio.

4. Expressions of Lancaster, Marketgate, Lancaster

Expressions offers a huge selection of the finest Christmas gifts and decorations. Also proud to be Lancaster’s longest established ear and body piercing studio. Photo: Expressions of Lancaster

