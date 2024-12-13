27 more cute Morecambe and Lancaster school nativity pictures from the past bring memories flooding back

By Debbie Butler
Published 13th Dec 2024, 11:39 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 12:39 BST
Do you remember appearing in or being a proud audience member at any of these school nativity productions from the past?

This is our final picture gallery to go on our website this December showing old school nativity plays in the Lancaster district taken from our photo archives.

Most of these pictures are from 2009. Take a look and see if you can spot yourself, or your now grown up sons and daughters.

Caton nativity in 2009.

1. Caton

Caton nativity in 2009. Photo: Jason Bellinger

Year 2 children at Morecambe's Lancaster Road Primary School wait to rehearse their nativity play, A Present For The Baby, in 2009.

2. Lancaster Road

Year 2 children at Morecambe's Lancaster Road Primary School wait to rehearse their nativity play, A Present For The Baby, in 2009. Photo: National World

High Bentham Primary School Nativity play, It's A Baby, from 2009.

3. High Bentham Primary

High Bentham Primary School Nativity play, It's A Baby, from 2009. Photo: National World

Year 1 children at Halton St Wilfrid's CE School on stage during rehearsals for their 2009 production, A Minibeast Cheristmas.

4. St Wilfrid's

Year 1 children at Halton St Wilfrid's CE School on stage during rehearsals for their 2009 production, A Minibeast Cheristmas. Photo: National World

