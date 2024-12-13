27 more cute Morecambe and Lancaster school nativity pictures from the past bring memories flooding back

This is our final picture gallery to go on our website this December showing old school nativity plays in the Lancaster district taken from our photo archives.
Most of these pictures are from 2009. Take a look and see if you can spot yourself, or your now grown up sons and daughters.
1. Caton
Caton nativity in 2009. Photo: Jason Bellinger
2. Lancaster Road
Year 2 children at Morecambe's Lancaster Road Primary School wait to rehearse their nativity play, A Present For The Baby, in 2009. Photo: National World
3. High Bentham Primary
High Bentham Primary School Nativity play, It's A Baby, from 2009. Photo: National World
4. St Wilfrid's
Year 1 children at Halton St Wilfrid's CE School on stage during rehearsals for their 2009 production, A Minibeast Cheristmas. Photo: National World