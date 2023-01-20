We’ve had a trawl through our picture archives for the years 2001 and 2002 and we’ve found some great photos which we hope will bring back memories for many people.
Take a look and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.
1. Trophy winners
Alan The Ice Man Warriner and Governor Adrian Sunter presenting football trophies to Year 4 winners, Morecambe and runners-up, Bare Rangers, with Year 5 winners, Heysham Blue Star and runners-up, Bare Rangers at Great Wood school fair.
Photo: National World
2. Something's cooking
Faye Conroy, April McCormack and Joe Harvey get some cooking tips from Castle Hotel's Chef Chris Dickson at Morecambe High School's Summer Cooking Day.
3. Youth Games
The Lancaster team line up on the field at the opening ceremony of the Youth Games at Christie Park in Morecambe.
4. Charity event
Morecambe Bay Petanque Club Officials, Phil Cooper, Chris Baxter and Bill Attwood ,with Jean Lawrence, Volunteer Co-ordinator for St John's Hospice, Lancaster, and Russian player Marina Critsay at the launch of their charity game.
