26 pictures take you back to life in Lancaster and Morecambe in 2001/2

Can you remember what you were doing in the early years of the new millennium?

By Debbie Butler
3 minutes ago

We’ve had a trawl through our picture archives for the years 2001 and 2002 and we’ve found some great photos which we hope will bring back memories for many people.

Take a look and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

1. Trophy winners

Alan The Ice Man Warriner and Governor Adrian Sunter presenting football trophies to Year 4 winners, Morecambe and runners-up, Bare Rangers, with Year 5 winners, Heysham Blue Star and runners-up, Bare Rangers at Great Wood school fair.

Photo: National World

2. Something's cooking

Faye Conroy, April McCormack and Joe Harvey get some cooking tips from Castle Hotel's Chef Chris Dickson at Morecambe High School's Summer Cooking Day.

Photo: National World

3. Youth Games

The Lancaster team line up on the field at the opening ceremony of the Youth Games at Christie Park in Morecambe.

Photo: National World

4. Charity event

Morecambe Bay Petanque Club Officials, Phil Cooper, Chris Baxter and Bill Attwood ,with Jean Lawrence, Volunteer Co-ordinator for St John's Hospice, Lancaster, and Russian player Marina Critsay at the launch of their charity game.

Photo: National World

LancasterMorecambe