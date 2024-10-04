26 pictures show what was making headlines in Lancaster and Morecambe in the early years of the millennium

We’ve had a trawl through our picture archives for the years 2001 and 2002 and we’ve found some great photos which we hope will bring back memories for many people.
Take a look and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.
1. Home made
Launching the Make Fresh home made yoghurt at Safeway in Carnforth are children from the Lancaster City Council Carnforth summer playscheme, MP for Morecambe, Geraldine Smith; managing director of Carrs Flower Mill in Silloth, Duncan Monroe; MP for Workington Tony Cunningham and marketing manager for Safeway, Adam Dyer. Photo: National World
2. Something's cooking
Faye Conroy, April McCormack and Joe Harvey get some cooking tips from Castle Hotel's Chef Chris Dickson at Morecambe High School's Summer Cooking Day. Photo: National World
3. Dinner date
GNVQ Hospitality and Catering students at Morecambe High School preparing a meal for parents, staff and friends at the Coulson Restaurant. The meal was the culmination of work at the end of an 18 week course where the students worked with chefs at Lancaster and Morecambe College. Photo: National World
4. Youth Games
The Lancaster team line up on the field at the opening ceremony of the Youth Games at Christie Park in Morecambe. Photo: National World