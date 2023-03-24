26 pictures show people and events making the news in Lancaster and Morecambe in 2012

Our latest delve into the Lancaster Guardian archives has unearthed these pictures from 11 years ago.
We hope you enjoy taking a look at what was making the local headlines in 2012.
1. 2012
Staff and pupils from the nursery at Lancaster and Morecambe College had a pink dressing up day to support research into breast cancer. Photo: Submit
2. 2012
Witches and ghosts at the Balmoral Children's Centre and Morecambe and Lancaster Home Start Halloween party. Photo: Nigel Slater
3. 2012
Assistant manager of Specsavers Lancaster, Phil Lear, had his head shaved in aid of Galloway's Morecambe and St John's Hospice. He is pictured with Galloway's community fundraiser Dawn Gillon and Dave Harris, Hannah and Emily Thornton from Galloway's, and Emma Wardle. Photo: Nigel Slater
4. 2012
As part of filming forr the upcoming BBC1 series, Turn Back Time, members of Morecambe Amateurs' upcoming show, The Sound of Music, entertained the families who are taking part in the history reality programme with a performance at the Grand Theatre in Lancaster. Pictured are Glen McGloughlin (Captain Von Trapp), Sarah Hicks (Maria), Ray Jenkinson (Herr Zeller), Kay McGloughlin (Mother Abbess) and Tony Young (Admiral Von Schreiber). Photo: Submit