26 pictures bring back fond memories of old Pontins Holiday Camp near Morecambe

Middleton Tower Holiday Camp near Heysham opened with great fanfare in 1939.
By Debbie Butler
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:53 BST

The camp was owned by Pontins from July 1955 until its closure in October 1994, and became a flagship Pontins holiday destination.

For almost four decades, its chalets, entertainment centre, theatre, swimming pool and pub made it an ideal choice for family summer holidays.

But all good things must come to an end and it eventually closed in 1994, leading to the abandonment of the site.

At one point, the Government did consider the holiday camp as a potential prison but the plan never got off the ground.

By 2008, the holiday camp had been redeveloped as a retirement village and gated community with bungalows, flats and other facilities.

A Pontins postcard.

1. Pontins memories

A Pontins postcard.

Thanks to Mrs Mary Yardley for this postcard from the old Pontins Middleton Tower Holiday Camp.

2. Pontins memories

Thanks to Mrs Mary Yardley for this postcard from the old Pontins Middleton Tower Holiday Camp.

Blue Coat team members in 1993.

3. Pontins memories

Blue Coat team members in 1993.

The Blue Coat team at Pontins in 1984.

4. Pontins memories

The Blue Coat team at Pontins in 1984.

