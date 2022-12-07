News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

26 Lancaster & Morecambe school nativity play pictures take us back to 2010

School nativity plays are certainly a thing of the past for the children in these pictures.

By Debbie Butler
25 minutes ago
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 9:50am

But do you remember appearing in, or being a proud audience member, at any of these productions from 2010?

We’ll be featuring a few picture galleries on our website over the coming weeks of school nativity plays from our photo archives.

So if you can't see your school here, keep a lookout as you may spot yourself, or your now grown up sons and daughters, in the coming weeks.

1. Slyne

Slyne-with-Hest St Luke's C of E Primary School

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Arkholme

Arkholme C of E Primary School

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. St Peter's

St Peter's C of E Primary School, Heysham

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Leck

Leck St Peter's Primary School

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
LancasterMorecambe