26 dogs and 11 cute kittens at Lancaster animal shelter looking for new homes

1 . Pepe

Chihuahua, male, eight years old. Little Pepe is looking for a new home with someone who can give him lots of love and cuddles. He is a sweet friendly boy who is a real lap dog, he is very brave for such a tiny tot and isn’t scared to tell other dogs off if they annoy him, his owners said he will get used to other dogs with time but would be happier as the only dog in a new home. Pepe is not keen on long walks and would prefer a little walk round the block. He is house trained and good in the car. Pepe loves tennis balls, due to some past dental issues he needs his food soaking with warm water. Pepe is looking for a home with no children under 12 years he can become upset and stressed around children so he must find a new home where he can feel safe and happy.Photo: Animal Care Lancaster