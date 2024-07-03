26 dogs and 11 cute kittens at Lancaster animal shelter looking for new homes

If you think you can provide a safe and loving home to one or more of them, please visit https://www.animalcare-lancaster.co.uk/ for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.
Alternatively, you can call 01524 65495 any day of the week between 10am and 3pm, or email [email protected].
1. Pepe
Chihuahua, male, eight years old. Little Pepe is looking for a new home with someone who can give him lots of love and cuddles. He is a sweet friendly boy who is a real lap dog, he is very brave for such a tiny tot and isn’t scared to tell other dogs off if they annoy him, his owners said he will get used to other dogs with time but would be happier as the only dog in a new home. Pepe is not keen on long walks and would prefer a little walk round the block. He is house trained and good in the car. Pepe loves tennis balls, due to some past dental issues he needs his food soaking with warm water. Pepe is looking for a home with no children under 12 years he can become upset and stressed around children so he must find a new home where he can feel safe and happy.Photo: Animal Care Lancaster
2. Alfie
Shih Tzu , male , 11 years one month old. Alfie is a very cute older boy looking for a lovely new home. He has come with his friend Franc. It would be nice if they found a new home together but they can be separated. Alfie can be reactive towards other dogs on lead sometimes, Franc is good with other dogs and walks well.Photo: Animal Care Lancaster
3. Asha
Border Collie , female , six years three months old. Asha is a sweet little lady looking for a new owner who has a big heart and can help her become the best she can be. Asha has come from a difficult situation and unfortunately, she hasn’t had the best care. She is a wonderful soul and deserves to be loved and feel safe. Asha has been kept outdoors so is not house trained. She needs lots of work, time, understanding to help her transition into a house dog. With the right owner she will blossom.Photo: Animal Care Lancaster
4. Babs
Lurcher , female , nine years five months old. Diesel and Babs have been handed over to Animal Care as sadly the owner passed away. Diesel and Babs are brother and sister and absolutely adore each other. Family friends have said that they get very upset if separated and will pine for each other. They are lovely natured dogs; they love treats and love to play off lead in the paddocks. Babs and Diesel like a lot of lurchers have a very high prey drive so would not be suitable to live with small animals. They have good temperaments and enjoy lots of attention. They are strong on lead so a new owner would need to manage them both on lead.Photo: Animal Care Lancaster